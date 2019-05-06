Triple H has announced that the 25th WWE NXT Takeover event will take place from the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

He wrote, "Florida, Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Chicago, Texas, BROOKLYN, Phoenix, Philly, New Orleans... ...to our TWENTY-FIFTH take over. @WWENXT #NXTTakeOver: XXV is LIVE from the @Webster_Arena Sat, June 1, 2019."

"Takeover: Bridgeport" or "Takeover: XXV" will take place on Saturday, June 1 from the Webster Arena. Tickets go on sale at 10am ET this Friday via NXTTickets.com.

WWE has not officially announced matches for Takeover as of this writing but you can read our spoiler update on plans for the show at this link.

Below is Triple H's tweet on the event, along with the official logo: