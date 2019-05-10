Tickets are officially on sale for the WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event today.

As seen below, Triple H has officially announced Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano and Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler for Takeover.

The 25th NXT Takeover special takes place on Saturday, June 8 from the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Triple H tweeted the following on the big event: