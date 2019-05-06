Twitter user @allan_cheapshot has a new Twitter thread that went viral on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon stories and legends, some confirmed and some unconfirmed, from over the years. You can see the full thread at this link.

One story on how Vince hates sneezing has made the rounds over the years and was repeated by Paul Heyman during his 2014 podcast interview with Chris Jericho. Vince allegedly hates it when people sneeze around him.

"Vince hates sneezing. When someone sneezes, he yells at them and tells them to control themselves. On the rare occasion that Vince sneezes, he angrily mutters to himself and loses focus for a few minutes," Heyman said.

Another story came from former WWE creative writer and current MLW boss Court Bauer. Bauer appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio a few years ago and talked about flying down a highway neck and neck with the WWE Chairman. Vince cut Bauer off by boxing him in, forcing him towards road construction. Bauer was forced to slow down to avoid a crash, allowing Vince to keep driving and win the race.

One story about Vince bowling with an NBC executive was off with some of the details. Sports writer Frank Deford, Vince and a group of TV executives went bowling after a birthday party for sports TV producer John Fillipelli years ago. While the game had everyone occupied, Vince allegedly trashed shoes belonging to Frank and his wife, tossing them in the can on his way out the door. Frank and his wife were forced to go home in their bowling shoes. They allegedly returned home to a phone call from Vince, who said, "That's what you get, pal!" Deford would later call Vince the biggest jerk he'd ever met in his autobiography.

Nodding is another thing Vince hates. Former Beverly Hills 90210 writer Larry Molin worked on Stephanie McMahon's creative team several years ago and told a story about Stephanie pulled him to the side after a creative team meeting. During the meeting, Vince was talking to Larry and in response to what Vince was saying, Larry would nod in agreement. Stephanie told him after the meeting, "You need to stop nodding, Vince hates nodding!" Larry, who would only last a few more weeks on the team after this, was told that Vince hates those who nod because he also hates "Yes Men" in the company.

Vince tried to out rep him on every exercise. Henry went along with it because he's competitive and even admitted that Vince tested him a little bit.

Mark says that he actually quit before Vince did

Vince phoned Mark in great pain and admitted he had made a terrible mistake (2/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Tiger Ali Singh complained to Vince about making him wear a turban and traditional Indian garb, telling him it was offensive to his people and a desecration. Vince replied "You and D-Lo are gonna put on those f--king turbans, I don't care about desecration". — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019