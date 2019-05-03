Tyler Breeze has apparently moved back to the WWE NXT brand.

While still listed under the RAW roster on the official WWE website, Breeze has worked nothing but NXT shows since WrestleMania 35. Going into WrestleMania, Breeze would often work WWE Main Event tapings and some non-televised live events, but he had not appeared on RAW this year.

Breeze has worked several NXT live events since WrestleMania, picking up wins over Kona Reeves and Shane Thorne. The win over Thorne came at last night's live event in Melbourne, FL. Breeze also teamed with NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream last month, for a win over The Forgotten Sons, and lost a singles match to Dream.

Breeze worked Wednesday's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University and began a new TV feud with Dream. It looks like Breeze may challenge Dream for his title at the next NXT Takeover event on Saturday, June 1. That match has not been confirmed.

Breeze had been teaming with Fandango on the main roster until Fandango suffered a shoulder injury in July 2018. Fandango is expected to be back in action soon and has been back training since March.

The Breeze vs. Dream title feud is very interesting because WWE recently began a TV feud between Dream and Dominik Dijakovic. It was believed that Dijakovic would be the next one to challenge Dream for the title. Dijakovic's status is currently up in the air as he did not work Wednesday's TV tapings and there was no mention of the feud with Dream. We will keep you updated on any news about Dijakovic's status. We know he worked the April 18 NXT live event, defeating Kona Reeves, and the April 19 live event, losing to Dream.