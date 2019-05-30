Tyler Breeze took to Instagram this week and gave props to his partner Fandango, who should be returning any time now from a torn labrum suffered in mid-2018.

Breeze made the comments as he prepares to challenge WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream at Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event in Bridgeport, CT. Triple H noted during today's Takeover media call that Breeze is now working for the black & yellow brand. We will have more on Breeze's WWE status and the comments from Triple H later today.

"As we get closer to Takeover 25 and the opportunity for me to show the world what I can do, I can't help but think back to the other opportunities I've had along the way. Some of which have involved my tag partner @wwefandango We've had some great times not only making you guys laugh but also kicking some ass. Here's to some more of that," Breeze wrote.

You can see Breeze's full post below: