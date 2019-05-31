Jessica Andrade, who scored the biggest win of her MMA career earlier this year when she finished Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 to become the strawweight champion, was robbed at gunpoint in Brazil Thursday. According to a report by ESPN, Andrade and her wife, Fernada Gomes, are both recovering from the incident.

Andrade scored a knockout victory over Namajunas earlier this month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The incident happened roughly 25 miles away from the Jeunesse Arena. Andrade currently lives in Niteroi as part of the Parana Vale Tudo fight team.

"In the end, we are just happy she and her wife are safe," Andrade's manager Tiago Okamura said. "With this kind of situation, things can go south really quick, so good thing it all ended up with just material loss."

On her own social media Instagram page recently, Andrade showed off a picture of herself wearing only the UFC title: