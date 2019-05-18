Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos scored a fourth round submission over Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night 152 on ESPN+. The card took place from Rochester, New York.

Dos Anjos claimed his 18th UFC win, which is sixth-most all-time. He is also 4-2 since moving up to welterweight and owns five main event wins inside the Octagon.

Ian Heinisch continued to push his way up the middleweight pecking order, scoring a decision over Antonio Carlos Junior in the co-main event.

Felicia Spencer submitted former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson, Vicente Luque stopped Derrick Krantz, Charles Oliveira finished Nik Lentz and Davi Ramos downed Austin Hubbard.

In prelim action, Aspen Ladd bested Sijara Eubanks with Michel Pereira, Ed Herman and Julio Arce all earned knockouts. Grant Dawson and Zak Cummings each picked up submissions.

Check out complete results below:

Rafael dos Anjos def. Kevin Lee via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:47 of Round 4

Ian Heinisch def. Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Felicia Spencer def. Megan Anderson via submission (rear-naked choke) 3:24 of Round 1

Vicente Luque def. Derrick Krantz via TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 1

Charles Oliveira def. Nik Lentz via TKO (strikes) at 2:11 of Round 2

Davi Ramos def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)

Desmond Green def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Michel Pereira def. Danny Roberts via KO (flying knee) at 1:47 of Round 1

Grant Dawson def. Michael Trizano via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 2

Ed Herman def. Patrick Cummins via TKO (strikes) at 3:39 of Round 1

Zak Cummings def. Trevin Giles via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:01 of Round 3

Julio Arce def. Julian Erosa via KO (head-kick) at 1:49 of Round 3