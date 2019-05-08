UFC president Dana White wanted to put Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone together. That, though, didn't transpire and Cerrone instead fought - and defeated - Al Iaquinta recently. McGregor, meanwhile, continues to serve out his suspension for the incident last year involving lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now, though, with Cerrone riding high and McGregor looking to get back into title contention, White thinks the timing might be right to try again with "Notorious" vs. "Cowboy" this summer.

"(McGregor) and I are getting together soon and we're going to figure out what's next," White said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show recently. "I see him fighting this summer. The Cerrone fight makes sense. There's a couple options out there."

Both sides had differing opinions on why plans for McGregor vs. Cerrone came apart, but White added "he was talking about the Cerrone fight at one point. I don't really know but that fight makes sense."

McGregor is 21-4 overall and a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. He returned from an extended layoff last year, falling via submission to Nurmagomedov. Cerrone (36-11) is the all-time wins leader inside the Octagon with 23, a number that includes 16 finishes and 17 fight-night bonuses.