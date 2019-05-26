At the moment AEW is trending number one on YouTube, well more specifically AEW's Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes. The video is of Rhodes talking to the media after Double Or Nothing.

Interviewer Chris Van Vliet posted the video onto his YouTube Channel, which the video has over 454,000 views and was posted earlier today.

In the video, Rhodes explains more about his entrance that has ties to Triple H, Jon Moxley's contract, last night's match with his brother Dustin, the rating of AEW's TV show, his time in WWE, and more.

For those who are interested can watch the above video.