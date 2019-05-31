- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Austin Aries and Shane Strickland from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Marty Scurll is on the hunt for the fourth member of Villain Enterprises to join himself, Brody King, and PCO. In the video below, they attempt to recruit Bandido, but he's already in Lifeblood and had no interest.

The hunt for the the fourth member continues...



Who do you want to see as the fourth member of #VillainEnterprises?



???????????? pic.twitter.com/jGYHtM3yaU — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 30, 2019

- ROH announced The Briscoes will take on Rush and Dragon Lee at the Best in the World TV taping on June 29.

??SIBLINGS SHOWDOWN: RUSH AND DRAGON LEE SQUARE OFF WITH THE BRISCOES IN PHILADELPHIA AT THE BEST IN THE WORLD INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING JUNE 29TH!



READ MORE: https://t.co/Swn7VaNPAU



??Tickets: https://t.co/HPMNQQ3l8T #HonorIsReal ?? pic.twitter.com/QjKA5fBjID — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 30, 2019

- NJPW opened the official Wrestle Kingdom 14 website with ticket announcements coming soon. Below also shows the logo for next year's big event on January 4 and 5 at the Tokyo Dome.