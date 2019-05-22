The main event of today's WWE NXT UK episode saw WWE UK Champion WALTER retain his title over Pete Dunne in a rematch from the "Takeover: New York" event.
WALTER retained after interference from Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. The two Superstars from the main NXT brand have joined the NXT UK roster to form a stable with WALTER. We noted before that the stable will be expanding soon with the addition of former SAnitY member Alexander Wolfe.
Below is WWE's announcement on the new stable along with a few shots from the match:
It was touted as one of the biggest matches in NXT UK history, with Pete Dunne attempting to reclaim the WWE United Kingdom Championship from WALTER. Without a doubt, the subsequent contest was every bit the knockdown, drag out showdown that the NXT UK Universe expected it would be, both inside and outside the ring.
But in the height of the action, just as The BruserWeight secured the arm of the Ring General and began to bend back his fingers to make it seem as if the tap-out was inevitable, Fabian Aichner suddenly emerged to push the bottom ring rope forward so that WALTER could get his leg on it.
Then, as the referee was busy dealing with that distraction, Marcel Barthel entered the ring and blasted Dunne with the U.K. Title from behind. This cleared the road for WALTER to hit the powerbomb and successfully defend the gold.
As the dust cleared, WALTER, Aichner and Barthel stood over Dunne, presenting a stunning united front that threatens to completely transform the rising brand forever.
The time has arrived...@PeteDunneYxB wanted his rematch, and he's got it RIGHT NOW on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/HrFbtnykiP— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
Your @WWEUK Champion @WalterAUT defends his gold against @PeteDunneYxB RIGHT NOW in #NXTUK's main event! pic.twitter.com/qyLEBo3hEM— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 22, 2019
The stage is set. Here we go.#NXTUK @WalterAUT @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/vpMglUPsBJ— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
The #Bruiserweight's just trying to do what he does best...#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/RD9niK6kqZ— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
He has been waiting WEEKS for this match!#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/zlVNCHyMsG— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
WALTER never ceases to amaze...#NXTUK @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/1qxEDJmlMJ— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
THE BRUISERWEIGHT HAS WALTER ROCKED.#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB @WalterAUT pic.twitter.com/JOyF0a1b2D— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
#WATCHyourFINGERZ#NXTUK @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/YlxP2MY7c9— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2019
BRUTE STRENGTH on display by @WalterAUT! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/aCn9isFdLi— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
Credit @FabianAichner and @Marcel_B_WWE with the assist...@WalterAUT is STILL your @WWEUK Champion! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/c2tLi3PRFH— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 22, 2019
WHY are @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner HELPING @WalterAUT?!? #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/SGMsaYFvVI— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
What just happened?!@WalterAUT has RETAINED the @WWEUK Championship...but like THIS?! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/vzgtJb7cts— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019