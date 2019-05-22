The main event of today's WWE NXT UK episode saw WWE UK Champion WALTER retain his title over Pete Dunne in a rematch from the "Takeover: New York" event.

WALTER retained after interference from Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. The two Superstars from the main NXT brand have joined the NXT UK roster to form a stable with WALTER. We noted before that the stable will be expanding soon with the addition of former SAnitY member Alexander Wolfe.

Below is WWE's announcement on the new stable along with a few shots from the match:

It was touted as one of the biggest matches in NXT UK history, with Pete Dunne attempting to reclaim the WWE United Kingdom Championship from WALTER. Without a doubt, the subsequent contest was every bit the knockdown, drag out showdown that the NXT UK Universe expected it would be, both inside and outside the ring. But in the height of the action, just as The BruserWeight secured the arm of the Ring General and began to bend back his fingers to make it seem as if the tap-out was inevitable, Fabian Aichner suddenly emerged to push the bottom ring rope forward so that WALTER could get his leg on it. Then, as the referee was busy dealing with that distraction, Marcel Barthel entered the ring and blasted Dunne with the U.K. Title from behind. This cleared the road for WALTER to hit the powerbomb and successfully defend the gold. As the dust cleared, WALTER, Aichner and Barthel stood over Dunne, presenting a stunning united front that threatens to completely transform the rising brand forever.