- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Albany, NY.

- The WWE website notes that the new WWE 24/7 Title, currently held by R-Truth, can change hands on RAW, SmackDown, any WWE Network show, at any WWE live event, and even on social media. Below is their full announcement with details of the title:

WWE 24/7 Championship details Live on Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed the all-new 24/7 Championship, a title that can be contested anytime, anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as long as a WWE official is present. The title will be eligible to Superstars on Raw, SmackDown LIVE, 205 Live, NXT, NXT UK and even WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. The new championship calls to mind the "24/7 Rule" of the retired Hardcore Championship, of which Foley was the initial bearer in 1998. Superstars can challenge for the title whenever or wherever they choose, meaning that any 24/7 Champion will always have a massive target on their back. Shortly after the title was revealed, Titus O'Neil snared the prize in a scramble to became WWE's first-ever 24/7 Champion, but Robert Roode capitalized less than a minute later to score a pinfall victory. That reign was also brief, however, as R-Truth pinned The Glorious One in the parking lot and vowed to bring the title to SmackDown LIVE. This is just a taste of the chaos in store with the new 24/7 Championship, which can change hands on Raw, SmackDown LIVE, WWE Network shows, WWE Live Events or even on social media. Now, more than ever, anything can happen in WWE.

- Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam, who is currently working with Impact Wrestling, took to Twitter today and responded to a fan question on the WWE Hall of Fame, saying he wouldn't turn the offer down.

The fan wrote, "Would you ever go on in post wrestling retirement by not accepting a WWE invite for the HOF? I don't know, I just feel that not only has it 'lost meaning' over the years but you don't need a HOF induction to be 'validated' you know."

RVD responded, "I don't 'need' a lot of things that other people seem to. Still, I don't see me turning the honor down."

You can see the full exchange below: