Liv Morgan just shared a wanted poster of herself, because that's one way to remind WWE fans that she hasn't been on SmackDown Live since she was moved there because of the Superstar Shake-up. She even wrote that on the poster with "Last Seen: Superstar Shake-Up."

The poster has SmackDown Live Police Department in the corner and the word wanted with a large picture of her below it.

On the bottom of the poster, it says: "Please - Infomation Needed."

This isn't the first time that she has reminded fans that she's missing. She tweeted on April 30, a photo of herself with a SmackDown Liv shirt and wrote: "Tell them u miss me."

Morgan isn't even in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match that's taking place on May 19. Those who are in it are Mandy Rose, Bayley, Carmella, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, and Natalya.

You can see her poster and the April 30 Twitter post below: