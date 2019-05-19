As noted, tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Rey Mysterio capture the WWE United States Title from a bloody Samoa Joe in a quick match.

WWE made the decision to immediately call the match because of the blood coming from Joe's nose, according to PWInsider.

Joe apparently suffered a broken nose during the beginning of the match after taking the senton from Mysterio. The match ended almost immediately after and WWE still went forward with the planned post-match angle that saw Joe beat Rey down while Rey's son Dominick watched.