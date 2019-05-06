Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after RAW. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- XFL announces its broadcast schedule.

- Daniel Bryan returning to WWE TV.

- Jon Moxley taking indie bookings.

- WWE business woes.

And more!

Visit www.bluechew.com and get your first shipment FREE when use our special promo code WINC -- Just pay $5 shipping.

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/WrestlingINC.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following RAW, Tuesdays immediately following SmackDown, and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and Raj Giri. Replays are streamed on our Facebook page the following day at noon ET.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.

