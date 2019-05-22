Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Recap of the cruiserweight championship match from Money in the Bank, when Tony Nese retained over Ariya Daivari. Daivari put up quite a fight, but wasn't able to survive Nese's onslaught of offense, losing to the corner running knee.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of 205 Live from Providence, Rhode Island. They hype the evening's main event...a fatal-five way bout to determine a new number one contender. Competitors include: Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa, Mike Kanellis, Ariya Daivari, and Oney Lorcan.

The Singh Brothers make their way to the ring for opening tag action. They get on the microphone and yell to the crowd, "It's Bollywood time!" They then say it's definitely not Lucha time because Lars Sullivan destroyed the Lucha House Party. They tell the referee to begin counting so they can achieve victory by countout.

General Manager Drake Maverick comes out. He says that the Lucha House Party will NOT be attendance here tonight. However, he's not going to deny the WWE universe from cruiserweight tag-team competition. He has new opponents for the Singh's to face. Jack Gallagher is out first, followed by his partner, Humberto Carrillo.

Singh Brothers versus Jack Gallagher & Humberto Carrillo

Carrillo and Sunil begin. Tie-up. Headlock from Sunil. He bounces him off the ropes...shoulder block. Sunil plays to the crow but Carrillo kips-up. Carrillo with a headlock this time. He takes Sunil down with a shoulder block of his own, then shows off his athleticism with a elevated trouble in paradise, followed by a springboard elbow. Gallagher tags in...he targets Sunil's left hand and begins with joint manipulation. Gallagher with his signature headstand in the corner...he ties Sunil up...double-stomp to the back. Carrillo back in...springboard arm-drag. Samir makes a blind tag and the Singh's take advantage by ganging up on Carrillo and dropping him with a lariat. Quick-tags from Sunil and Samir in the corner...they wear Carrillo down with stomps. Double-suplex from the Singhs. They're in complete control.

Carrillo gets to his feet for a comeback but Samir slows him down with a dropkick. Sunil tags back in and climbs the middle-rope...axe handle. Sunil plays to the crowd again...Carrillo with a roll-up! Two count. He drops Carrillo again. Samir back in...Irish-whip attempt but Carrillo reverses it. Carrillo to his corner...he makes the hot tag. Gallagher comes in on fire. Huge lariat to Samir. He knocks Sunil off the apron. Stallng vertical suplex from Gallagher to Sunil...he goes for the pin...kick out. Gallagher applies a single-leg crab to Samir, Sunil blindly tags in and decapitates Gallagher with another lariat. Double-superkick by the Singhs. Carrillo breaks up the pinfall. Gallagher gets sucker punched near the ropes by Samir and Sunil rolls him up...another kickout. All-four men in the ring...Carrillo nails Samir with the Aztec press! It's over.

Humberto Carrillo & Jack Gallagher win by pinfall

Promo from Mike and Maria Kanellis. Mike says that tonight is not about showcasing anything. Tonight he plans on witnessing the destruction of Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa's friendship. Maria jumps in..."Tonight my husband will show you all why he is the best that 205 Live has to offer."

Oney Lorcan says that he will prove why he belongs as the division's top champion. He adds, "this is the type of fight I like."

Commentary team shows an Instagram post from Drew Gulak, and wonder what's going through the mind of the submission specialist.

Main event time. Akira Tozawa is out first, followed by Mike and Maria Kanellis, Brian Kendrick and Oney Lorcan. The former challenger, Ariya Daivari, is out last. Daivari is interviewed before he makes his way to the ring. He says that what happened at Money in the Bank was a total fluke. "Tony Nese may think I'm in his rear-view window...but we ain't done yet." Here we go.

Ariya Daivari versus Akira Tozawa versus Brian Kendrick versus Mike Kanellis versus Oney Lorcan #1 Contender's Match

Kanellis slips out of the ring. Lorcan and Daivari go at it...Tozawa and Kendrick clear the ring. Tandem offense from Tozawa and Kendrick...they double-suplex Daivari, then hit Lorcan with a double hip-toss. Tozawa and Kendrick left alone...they tie-up. Daivari and Kanellis attack them from behind and pound them to the mat. Lorcan, who was knocked out of the ring, keeps getting hit back to ringside. Backstage...Tony Nese watches to see who his next challenger will be. Lorcan finally makes his way back into the ring...he chops Daivari to the outside. Lorcan goes for a suicide dive...Daivari cuts him off with a big right hand at the ropes.

Back in the ring...Tozawa drops Daivari with his fake-out left jab. Tozawa climbs for the senton...Daivari crotch drops him...Lorcan out of nowhere but Daivari superkicks him. He then slams Tozawa onto Lorcan! Kendrick in now...Daivari ties him up for the hammerlock lariat...Kendrick transitions it into the Bully choke! Lorcan breaks it up...Kendrick puts him in the Bully choke as well! Kanellis breaks it up...superkick to Lorcan. Kanellis and Lorcan lay into each other with stiff chops to the chest. Lorcan wins the exchange...he goes for a running uppercut but Kanellis catches him with a spinebuster! Cover...Lorcan kicks out. Kanellis trash talks Lorcan, he gets slapped in the face for his troubles. Running blockbuster by Lorcan. Kendrick in...Lorcan takes him out with the half-and-half suplex. Daivari and Kanellis team up on Lorcan again but this time he gets the better of them with a double-blockbuster. They fall to the outside...tope con hilo from Lorcan! Tozawa with a suicide dive! Back in the ring...Tozawa with a missile dropkick. Daivari goes for the hammerlock lariat again but Tozawa ducks under and hits a snap-German. All five-men in the ring...it's chaos.

Kanellis climbs to the top with Kendrick for a superplex...tower of doom spot! Daivari out of nowhere with a frog-splash onto Kendrick...he JUST gets a shoulder up. The ring gets cleared...Tozawa traps Kanellis in the octopus stretch! Maria jumps up on the apron to distract Tozawa...Kanellis with the roll-up! Daivari breaks the pin. Daivari with a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls-through...PK to Daivari's face. Tozawa climbs again...Daivari meets him up there for a superplex...Tozawa has it blocked...he clubs Daivari...gordbuster. Kanellis takes Daivari's place and pulls Tozawa to the apron...He goes for a running boot...Tozawa German suplexes him onto the apron! Daivari and Tozawa go at it again...trouble in paradise...Tozawa to the top...senton lands! Cover...Kendrick breaks the pin. Tozawa stares at Kendrick...Kendrick offers a handshake...Tozawa instead hits a forearm. Back and forth striking...flying crossbody takes both men down. Every man hits his finisher...Tozawa rolls up Daivari...got em!

Akira Tozawa wins by pinfall to become the #1 contender

Tozawa and Kendrick embrace afterwards, showing each other a sign of respect. Highlights of the bout are shown. Backstage Nese looks on in approval.

That's the show friends.