WWE will be headed back to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7 for WWE Super ShowDown, airing on the WWE Network at 2 pm ET.

Just announced by WWE, Braun Strowman will take on Bobby Lashley at the event. Below is the updated card:

* Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

* Triple H vs. Randy Orton

* 50-Man Battle Royal

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley