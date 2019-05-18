WWE will be headed back to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7 for WWE Super ShowDown, airing on the WWE Network at 2 pm ET.
Just announced by WWE, Braun Strowman will take on Bobby Lashley at the event. Below is the updated card:
* Goldberg vs. The Undertaker
* Triple H vs. Randy Orton
* 50-Man Battle Royal
* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
BREAKING: The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman will collide with The #AllMighty @fightbobby at #WWESSD, streaming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork on Friday, June 7 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT! https://t.co/sQRFqiauVP— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2019