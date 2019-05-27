WWE has announced that AJ Styles is currently out of action with an injury.

There's on word yet on details of the injury, but Styles has not wrestled since his loss to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19. Styles did appear on last week's RAW for a backstage segment with Baron Corbin, but he did not wrestle. Last week's segment saw Styles slap Corbin to begin a new feud, but Corbin did not fight back.

Styles was announced earlier this afternoon as a participant in tonight's Fatal 4 Way Elimination match to crown a Super ShowDown opponent for Rollins. That match will now feature Baron Corbin replacing Styles against Braun Strowman, The Miz and Bobby Lashley.

Stay tuned for updates on Styles' status.