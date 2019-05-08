- WWE veteran and Knox County, TN Mayor Kane (Glenn Jacobs) appeared at the National Association of Sports Commissions Symposium earlier this week and welcomed the convention to his county by chokeslamming a staffer on stage. Courtesy of the Knoxville News Sentinel, above is video of the chokeslam.

- WWE stock was down 0.77% today, closing at $84.28 per share. Today's high was $85.64 and the low was $84.09.

- A new WWE Network special on Triple H will air on Saturday, June 1 after the WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event goes off the air from Bridgeport, CT. The special will look at The Game's recent Road to WrestleMania 35 for the No Holds Barred win over Batista. Below is a new trailer for the "Creation and Destruction: Triple H's Road to WrestleMania" special: