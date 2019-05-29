- We noted before how WWE was sending several stars to tonight's benefit show in Allentown, PA for former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu of The Headshrinkers, put on by the WXW-C4 promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Afa. Samu is currently battling stage 4 liver cancer. Samoa Joe, WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes and WWE Producer Billy Kidman will be in attendance for what WWE is billing as a "huge crossover event" between the two promotions. Kassius Ohno and WWE referee Shawn Bennett are also appearing on behalf of WWE. Afa, Tommy Dreamer, Terri Runnels, Gene Snitsky, Manu and other members of the Anoa'i family are also advertised. Above is new video of Joe, Hayes and Kidman discussing the event.

- WWE issued the following this week:

WWE® NAMES ANDY WARKMAN VP & GM, UK AND IRELAND



LONDON, UK & Stamford, Conn., May 28, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Andy Warkman as Vice President and General Manager, WWE UK & Ireland reporting directly to Stefan Kastenmüller, who was recently promoted to WWE Senior Vice President & Group General Manager EMEA. In his new role, Warkman will lead WWE's strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in the UK and Ireland, and work with partners across all of WWE's lines of business, including television, live events, marketing, sponsorship, advanced media, licensing and merchandising. Warkman is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience working across the UK, Europe and Middle East. He spent the past 14 years at OSN where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Sport & Production, responsible for overseeing the network's sports business, including rights negotiations, business development, distribution, digital, sponsorship and production. During this time, he worked extensively with WWE, helping grow and build the brand across MENA. "We've been in business with Andy for more than a decade and he knows the WWE brand extremely well," said Kastenmüller. "We have the utmost confidence that he will be able to build upon an already substantial business in this important region for WWE." Earlier in his career, Warkman was part of the founding team of the Extreme Sports Channel that he helped launch and was responsible for overseeing programming, production and rights acquisitions.

- Last night's WWE 205 Live episode saw Noam Dar return to the brand for a win over enhancement talent Mike Karma. Karma was played by Mike Sydal, who is the brother to Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne). Sydal previously worked the November 13, 2018 205 Live episode, losing to Kalisto and Lince Dorado in tag team action. Sydal also appeared on this week's RAW with other local talents for The Usos' block party segment. Below is video from last night's match with Dar.

The Sydal brothers also tweeted on the match: