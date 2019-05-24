WWE has once again awarded scholarships to students at Full Sail University.

Ricochet and Alexa Bliss were on hand at the 10th annual Full Sail Hall of Fame Ceremony and the 40th Anniversary celebration of Full Sail as a University to present the checks. WWE awarded four $10,000 scholarships at the event.

WWE has now awarded 22 scholarships to Full Sail students for a total of $400,000 since May 2012. Triple H marked the occasion on Twitter.

He wrote, "One of the things I'm most proud of the @WWENXT partnership with @FullSail is the ability to give back to students. Thank you to @AlexaBliss_WWE and @KingRicochet for representing @WWE and honoring these truly-deserving students!"

Below is WWE's full announcement on the scholarships along with Triple H's tweet:

WWE awards scholarships to Full Sail University students WWE is pleased to announce it has awarded four $10,000 scholarships at the 10th Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony and the 40th Anniversary celebration of Full Sail as a University. Here are the recipients of the scholarships: * Alyssa Caples, a Show Production student from Middlebury, Ind. * Brennan Montry, a Film and Entertainment Business student from Haslett, Mich.



* Vickisha Morency, a Recording Arts student from Miramar, Fla.



* Selina Mongelli, a Creative Writing student from Altamonte Springs, Fla. WWE has now awarded 22 scholarships to Full Sail University students, for a total of $400,000 since WWE's partnership with Full Sail began in May 2012. These scholarships are applied toward the recipient's areas of study within the university.