WWE is backing an attempt to get WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart honored on Canada's Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame is currently talking nominations for 2019 spots. You can nominate The Hitman at this link. The Walk of Fame website notes the following on nominees:

The Canada's Walk of Fame Honour is bestowed annually to Canadians who have excelled in one of our five pillars, and an Inductee is also selected posthumously as our Legend: - Arts & Entertainment

- Business & Entrepreneurship

- Philanthropy & Humanities

- Science & Technology

- Sports & Athletics

- Legend To date, there have been 180 inductions into Canada's Walk of Fame. Each year an Executive Selection Committee (made up of Canada's Walk of Fame Board and Executives) chooses the Inductees from a long list of deserving Canadians who fit the criteria. The Canadian public is encouraged to put forward their recommendations via the form below, by email or mail. All qualified public recommendations are then added to the list for the Executive Selection Committee.

Below is WWE's announcement to help get Hart nominated: