WWE is backing an attempt to get WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart honored on Canada's Walk of Fame.
The Walk of Fame is currently talking nominations for 2019 spots. You can nominate The Hitman at this link. The Walk of Fame website notes the following on nominees:
The Canada's Walk of Fame Honour is bestowed annually to Canadians who have excelled in one of our five pillars, and an Inductee is also selected posthumously as our Legend:
- Arts & Entertainment
- Business & Entrepreneurship
- Philanthropy & Humanities
- Science & Technology
- Sports & Athletics
- Legend
To date, there have been 180 inductions into Canada's Walk of Fame. Each year an Executive Selection Committee (made up of Canada's Walk of Fame Board and Executives) chooses the Inductees from a long list of deserving Canadians who fit the criteria. The Canadian public is encouraged to put forward their recommendations via the form below, by email or mail. All qualified public recommendations are then added to the list for the Executive Selection Committee.
Below is WWE's announcement to help get Hart nominated:
Nominate WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart for Canada's Walk of Fame
With 2019 nominations open, the timing couldn't be more perfect to help WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hit Man" Hart take his well-deserved spot on Canada's Walk of Fame.
While his achievements in the sports-entertainment world are staggering, Hart shares a kinship with The Great White North that speaks at an equally high volume. The five-time WWE Champion, Royal Rumble winner and two-time WWE Hall of Famer's family roots are firmly planted in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. His father, Stu Hart, is responsible for the legendary "Hart Family Dungeon," which schooled some of the most technically-gifted Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring.
As the heart (or Hart) and soul of his native land, Hart has an enduring legacy that even led to a Western Hockey League team – the Calgary Hitmen – being named after the in-ring icon. Beyond Hart's work in the ring, his legend has also been bolstered by his philanthropy, as he is the spokesperson of March of Dimes Canada's Stroke Recovery Canada Program.
With the Canada Walk of Fame honoring celebrities who embody the gracious spirit of Canada, who better to honor than The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be?
Click here to nominate The Excellence of Execution for his place on Canada's Walk of Fame!