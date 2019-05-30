WWE has canceled the fifth SmackDown live event in 6 weeks due to the Wild Card rule.

The Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California has confirmed that the blue brand live event scheduled for Monday, June 17 will not be taking place.

WWE has canceled several recent SmackDown live events scheduled for Monday nights due to the Wild Card Rule, to allow top blue brand Superstars to appear on RAW. The June 17 RAW is the final red brand show before the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

