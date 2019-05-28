WWE has canceled another upcoming SmackDown live event.

The American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas announced today that the blue brand live event scheduled for Monday has been canceled. The reason given was a scheduling conflict, but this is to allow top SmackDown Superstars to appear on Monday's RAW under the WWE Wild Card Rule. Monday's show will be the final red brand episode before WWE Super ShowDown.

Below is the announcement from the arena issued to ticket holders:

"The WWE: SmackDown live event scheduled for Monday June 3rd at American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, TX has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. All fans who purchased tickets for the Corpus Christi, TX live event should go to their point of purchase for refunds."

This is the fourth SmackDown live event that has been canceled in the past six weeks due to blue brand talents being needed at RAW for the Wild Card Rule. WWE has been focused on bringing up ratings and improving live event business. While the Wild Card Rule was created to generate a buzz for TV, it looks like it could be hurting live event business.