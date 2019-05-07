Since it was announced that in October 2019 WWE would be airing content on the Fox family of networks, there has been a great deal of rumor and conjecture. One rumor is regarding SmackDown extending from two hours to three hours .

While detractors will say that an additional hour of television would cause strain on talent and production crews, many feel that there are plenty of pluses with such a move. One of those voices is WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who recently spoke with Vicente Beltran from ViBe & Wrestling and discussed the rumor of SmackDown adding an hour. Despite not hearing the rumor, Kingston gave the move his full support.

"I have not heard that" Kingston stated, "So, I have no idea. But for me, the more wrestling on TV the better. The more people you get to see on TV, there is a lot of talent on our roster that the world doesn't get to see."

One benefit to having SmackDown expand by an hour would be giving the chance to have more superstars on television, thus giving them a greater chance at exposure. This is a point not lost on Kingston.

"I think 205 Live is one of the best-kept secrets in WWE right now." Kingston boasted, "You are finally getting to see guys like Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander and (Mustafa) Ali that have been doing amazing things on 205 Live. Even Lucha House Party, they are on the main roster and being able to show that they can go and go very well. If we were able to get another hour, I don't know if that will happen or not, it would provide an opportunity for guys that deserve to be on TV, it provides (people) a chance to see what they can do. "

Eric Shanks, President, COO and Executive Producer FOX Sports has teased SmackDown moving from it's Friday night timeslot following the October 4th premiere. However, nothing official has been announced regarding that move or the show expanding by an hour since the WWE's deal with FOX was announced.

