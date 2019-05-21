WWE made some changes to the look of the third hour of RAW last night.

As seen in the video above, Mick Foley announced that starting this week, the third hour will be getting "downright mean and nasty" and a "little bit dirty." As he said that, the bright red and white logo on the tron switched to a more basic red logo on a black background. The house lights were dimmed and the LED lights were turned off on the ring posts.

You can see the visual changes occur at the 1:30 mark in the video above.

When RAW first moved to three hours weekly in 2012, the third hour was the highest rated hour for the first several weeks. That quickly started to change, and the third hour is now almost always the least watched hour. Over the past four weeks, the audience has dropped an average of 19% from the first hour to the third.

