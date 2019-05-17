In addition to SmackDown's move to FOX this fall, WWE will also be getting an additional hour of programming. A WWE-themed studio show will air on FS1 and WWE Co-President George Barrios spoke more about it during a fireside chat at the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston.

"We're thrilled. We've seen around the world the value of these…clip shows, magazine shows, highlight shows. We've seen the value of shows like that to continue to drive engagement, not dissimilar to what we do on social platforms. We're continuing the storytelling and try to do it 24/7 although Vince keeps reminding us we're missing 10 minutes here and there," stated Barrios.

"I think the FS1 show will be something similar where we will continue the excitement. I think people are gonna love it and FOX is gonna do an amazing job with it as obviously they have a lot of expertise doing shows like that. I think it's gonna be great for fans."

That FS1 show is expected to be in addition to the six hours of live programming that WWE already does every week. With three hours of Raw and two hours of SmackDown, currently that sixth hour is devoted to 205 Live.

Barrios was asked about WWE's priorities when it comes to allocating content for that sixth hour.

"To your point, for a long, long time we have created live in-ring content across six hours on Monday and Tuesday. It used to be that Raw and SmackDown were two hours and the other two hours went to either ECW, the precursor to the current NXT, Main Event, WWE Superstars. So, this is not something new as we've done it forever," said Barrios.

"Last year, to your point, it was primarily 205 Live, Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook for 20 weeks. So for us, when you say 'What's the focus?' Our content is always one of three things: we're trying to drive engagement, trying to drive some level of direct monetization or drive some level of indirect monetization as a promotional platform. That doesn't change so we're thinking for that sixth hour, across those three parameters what's the best structure for the content? It's not a new thing and is something we're always working through.

"Right now it's 205 Live… but we'll see where we come out on that."