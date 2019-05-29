WWE reportedly had their security confiscate a fan sign related to All Elite Wrestling star MJF at last night's WWE SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The sign made it onto the broadcast and could be seen during the earlier segments by Kevin Owens, and Shane McMahon, Elias and Drew McIntyre. It read, "You Aren't MJF" in big bold letters.

Fans in attendance noted that the MJF sign was taken by security. Another "Save Us HHH" sign was also confiscated. One fan claimed on Twitter that WWE was "taking signs left and right and throwing them away" during the show. It was also noted that there were a lot of "AEW" chants at SmackDown and that taking the sign brought on another chant.

MJF reacted to the sign on Twitter and wrote, "You aren't MJF."

You can see the signs and the related tweets below: