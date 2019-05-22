- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Providence, RI.

- WWE has announced that they will return to Australia with three live events from Monday, October 21 through Wednesday, October 23 in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. These will be SmackDown live events with hometown stars, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics heading over to do promotional appearances. Below is the full announcement:

MELBOURNE, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., May 22, 2019 – WWE LIVE will return to Australia with three events, including Monday, October 21 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Tuesday, October 22 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane and Wednesday, October 23 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, presented in partnership with TEG Dainty. Tickets for WWE LIVE Australia are available this Tuesday, May 28 at 10 am via ticketek.com.au. Fans attending WWE LIVE Australia will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns™, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston™, Finn Bálor™, Xavier Woods™, Charlotte Flair™, Asuka™, Buddy Murphy™, Elias™, Shinsuke Nakamura™, Rusev™, Kevin Owens™, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley™, Carmella™, Australians Billie Kay™ and Peyton Royce who are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics™ and many more.* "After the thrilling WWE Super Show-Down at the iconic MCG in Melbourne last year where more than 70,000 fans witnessed one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade, Australia is ecstatic to welcome back WWE LIVE for three live events this October," said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. "TEG Dainty is committed to continuing to bring WWE back to Australia and is thrilled to host WWE this year." "We are excited to return to Australia where the passionate WWE Universe can once again see their favorite WWE Superstars live," said Chris Marsh, Vice President and General Manager of WWE Asia Pacific. "Our fans can look forward to experiencing another action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that will create life-long memories." *Talent line-up subject to change.

- WWE sent out a tweet today to crown WWE Champion Kofi Kingston as "Kofi 2 Belts" as he defeated Jack Gallagher in a game of Mortal Kombat to win the UpUpDownDown Title. You can see the episode and WWE's tweet below: