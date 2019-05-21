- The WWE 24/7 Title chase continued on tonight's SmackDown with no title change. R-Truth was chased around by several Superstars throughout the night, including The B Team, Matt Hardy, Chad Gable and others. Carmella helped Truth keep the title by dressing him as a woman and helping him escape. Above and below are a few 24/7 videos from tonight's show.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island saw Heavy Machinery defeat the team of Jinder Mahal and Shelton Benjamin.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw the return of Big E. It was noted that he has not been cleared to compete. Big E underwent knee surgery back in late April to repair a torn meniscus. WWE never announced a timeframe for his return and there's no word yet on when he will wrestle again.

After the "welcome back" celebration with Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Big E later did a backstage injury angle before Kofi's win over Sami Zayn. WWE cameras caught him down, clutching his knee, and he blamed the attack on Kevin Owens but that was never shown.

The man who played the impostor Big E at the beginning of the opening segment with The New Day was WWE Producer Temarrio Thomas. You can find him on Twitter at @FriendlyBanter.

Below are a few shots of Big E on tonight's show:

We couldn't find him and I made an executive decision!! https://t.co/C92EWLQHNW — Temarr!o (@FriendlyBanter) May 22, 2019