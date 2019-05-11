Earlier this month, Triple H "liked" and and un-liked a WWE fan's comment to Vince McMahon about why the WWE ratings have been hitting historic lows, and the talent not receiving health insurance.

"@VinceMcMahon maybe the problem with the Raw and SmackDown ratings isn't due to wrestlers injured, it's that you put confusing and pointless storylines. Although it wouldn't hurt if you gave your wrestlers insurance. Just a thought @StephMcMahon @TripleH @WWE"

It looks like Triple H was at it again today when another fan commented on WWE needing a hard reset with Vince focusing more on the XFL and Triple H taking over the controls for WWE.

"I truly believe that if #WWE talent can hang in there till Vince switches to his XFL pipe dream next year (and assuming @TripleH switches to main roster control), things will actually improve. It's a ways away, but a hard reset + post-fox deal growing pains would do wonders, [in my opinion]."

Before Triple H un-liked the comment, the fan was able to get a screenshot of it. Reddit user, yoosufmuneer, posted a screenshot of it, as well.