- Above is a clip from the latest WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant teaming up to face another group of legends - Bobby Heenan, Nick Bockwinkel, Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum. The 2-on-4 Handicap Match took place on November 7, 1982 at an AWA house show from the St. Paul Civic Center in St. Paul, MN. The same match first took place place at the November 5, 1982 AWA house show from the Auditorium Arena in Denver, CO, just a few nights before this was filmed. The full addition on the WWE Network runs just over 27 minutes.

- The next WWE Watch Along livestream will air this Sunday during WWE Money In the Bank.

WWE Watch Along to stream live during WWE Money in the Bank on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook The Usos, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Liv Morgan and R-Truth are watching WWE Money in the Bank, and you can join the party when WWE Watch Along streams live on WWE's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter this Sunday. WWE Watch Along invites you to hang out with host Pat McAfee and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities while they watch WWE Money in the Bank on the WWE Network. In addition to the Superstars above, guests announced so far include Cathy Kelley, NXT Superstars Eric Bugenhagen, Vanessa Borne, and Aliyah, along with ESPN's Field Yates. You won't want to miss WWE Watch Along, so tune in to WWE Money in the Bank, streaming live on Sunday at 7 ET / 4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

- WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is asking the Vanguard Championship Wrestling indie promotion to stop falsely advertising him for an upcoming event. The VCW website currently has Hall advertised for a "special guest appearance" at their June 15 show in Norfolk, Virginia at the Norfolk Masonic Temple. There is no mention of Hall on their Twitter page, but he is featured on their website and flyer several times. Hall tweeted and asked them to stop advertising him.

Hall wrote, "ATTENTION PLEASE : Hey yo VCW please stop advertising me for an appearance you never contacted me about. I will NOT be at the VCW event on June 15 th . Thanks"

Hall told another fan that he's never heard from the VCW promoter and he's booked to appear at an event in Texas that same day.

You can see Hall's related tweets below:

ATTENTION PLEASE : Hey yo VCW please stop advertising me for an appearance you never contacted me about. I will NOT be at the VCW event on June 15 th . Thanks May 16, 2019

Never heard from anyone connected to that company and have been booked in Texas on that date for months — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) May 16, 2019

Just wanted fans to know in advance so they don't get ripped off — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) May 16, 2019