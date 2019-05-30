WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been announced as the first guest for the Starrcast III convention.
As noted, Starrcast III will take place from Thursday - Sunday during Labor Day Weekend in Chicago at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg. This is the same weekend as AEW's All Out pay-per-view in the area.
Bracelets for Starrcast III went on sale yesterday. Below is the announcement on Foley:
He's a hardcore legend. He's a former World Champion. He's a Hall of Famer & we're proud to announce him as our first guest superstarr!#Starrcast is honored to welcome @RealMickFoley to Chicago, Labor Day weekend!— #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) May 30, 2019
Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/8Nm9cpJLjq