WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. took to Twitter this week to praise Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes for their match at AEW Double Or Nothing.

"They stole the show, folks. @CodyRhodes vs @DustinRhodes had the makings to be a great match. It exceeded that & delivered something special. Cody & Dustin are very talented. Versatile students of pro wrestling. Dusty would be very proud. Dustin showed 50 is the new 30," DiBiase wrote.

You can see The Million Dollar Man's full tweet below: