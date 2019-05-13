- As noted, WWE Network will air "Holy Grail: The Search for WWE's Most Infamous Lost Match" after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The special will feature the lost match of urban legend between WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Tom Magee. Above is a preview for the thirty-minute documentary, featuring Hart, Tyson Kidd, Kassius Ohno, 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, and others.

The match, which WWE is allowing to screen with commentary from Hart and Magee at the upcoming Starrcast II convention, was believed to be lost by WWE until it was recently discovered. It took place in October 1986 as a dark match at a WWE TV taping in Rochester, New York. The story behind the match is that Hart was able to carry Magee through a "miracle of a match" that helped Magee, who was a strongman competitor, gymnast and bodybuilder, that had the look that Vince McMahon has always been high on. Magee had some prior wrestling experience and was trained WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart, but this was his WWE tryout match. Word is that McMahon was so impressed that he immediately believed Magee would be the next WWE Champion. WWE ended up nixing Magee's push and undefeated streak at live events after officials lost interest and changed their minds on him. Magee left WWE in the spring of 1990.

- Asuka, Ricochet and Andrade are among those added to WWE's upcoming return to Singapore. An updated local listing for the event has Asuka, Andrade, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, The Miz and Alexa Bliss advertised. The previous listing issued in March when the tour was announced had Rollins, Bliss, McIntyre, Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Elias, Bayley, Natalya, Bobby Lashley, Chad Gable and Robert Roode. The WWE website currently has Andrade, Ricochet, Rollins, McIntyre, Strowman, Lashley, Banks, Styles and Baron Corbin listed for the event. Banks likely will not be appearing due to her status being up in the air.

WWE will run the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Thursday, June 27. Tickets for the event are still available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, all SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office, Scotts Square Concierge Desk, online and by phone.

- WWE and Girl Up held a "Sports for a Purpose Summit" earlier today in London, England. Paige represented WWE at the event, appearing with Kate Walsh and Hetty Bartlett, among others. Below are a few photos from the event:

Always a fun time hanging with everyone and partnering up with @GirlUp get to spend time with trailblazers and inspirational women. Talking to the future men and women of sports ?? @WWE pic.twitter.com/1LlnmS52XW — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 13, 2019

Such an inspiring group of women ???? ????????



That's a wrap for the @WWECommunity - @GirlUp panel as part of 'Sports for a Purpose Summit' in London today!



Thanks to @RealPaigeWWE, @katewalsh11, @HettyBartlett & all the other amazing athletes and particpants for a great discussion. pic.twitter.com/lT8rlbLacd — Beyond Sport (@BeyondSport) May 13, 2019