Thanks to an anonymous reader for sending the following WWE live event results from today's show in Belfast, Northern Ireland:

* Apollo Crews defeated EC3

* Mojo Rawley defeated Titus O'Neil

* WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

* Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated The Revival

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias

* RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained her red brand title over Tamina Snuka and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre