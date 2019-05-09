Thanks to Wrestling Inc. readers Will Agar and Paul Brost for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event in Dublin:

* R-Truth & Carmella defeated Andrade & Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match. Truth & Carmella started to dance after the match, but Lars Sullivan's music hit. Sullivan proceeded to beatdown Truth.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan defeated The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match.

* SmackDown Women's Tag Team Champions The IIConics defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane after Billie Kay pinned Sane. Asuka & Sane attacked The IIConics after the match and celebrated.

* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn via disqualification after Kevin Owens interrupted. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston came out to make the save and said that he wanted to defend the title against Owens tonight.

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens with the Trouble In Paradise. Lars Sullivan came out once again after the match. Sullivan threw out Kingston and Woods, and then attacked Owens and Zayn, throwing them out of the ring. Kingston and Woods recovered, got back in the ring and knocked Lars out. Kingston and Woods then celebrated.

* U.S. Champion Samoa Joe issued an open challenge, which was accepted by Matt Hardy. Joe submitted Hardy with the Coquina Clutch.

* Becky Lynch defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. Lynch submitted Flair with the Disarmher and then celebrated for the crowd. Lynch got a huge reaction from the hometown crowd.