Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Brussels, Belgium:

* Titus O'Neil defeated EC3

* Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated The Revival

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias. Balor interrupted Elias' performance to start the match

* Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

* Mojo Rawley defeated Apollo Crews

* WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan & Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained over Baron Corbin