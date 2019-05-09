Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Brussels, Belgium:
* Titus O'Neil defeated EC3
* Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated The Revival
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias. Balor interrupted Elias' performance to start the match
* Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley
* Mojo Rawley defeated Apollo Crews
* WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan & Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka
* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retained over Baron Corbin