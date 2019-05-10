Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Roger Renman for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Helsinki, Finland:
* Carmella & R-Truth defeated Zelina Vega & Andrade
* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn
* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained over The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat
* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics retained over Asuka and Kairi Sane
* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Matt Hardy due to referee stoppage
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens via disqualification to set up the main event
* The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a No DQ match