Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Roger Renman for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Helsinki, Finland:

* Carmella & R-Truth defeated Zelina Vega & Andrade

* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn

* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained over The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics retained over Asuka and Kairi Sane

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Matt Hardy due to referee stoppage

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens via disqualification to set up the main event

* The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a No DQ match