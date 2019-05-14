Thanks to Carl Barkley for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Bournemouth, England:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Andrade

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics retained over Kairi Sane and Asuka

* WWE UK Champion WALTER retained over R-Truth. After the match, Randy Orton dropped Truth with the RKO out of nowhere. Orton issued an open challenge

* Aleister Black defeated Randy Orton

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Matt Hardy

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained over The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens by DQ due to interference from Sami Zayn, which led to the main event

* Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a No DQ match