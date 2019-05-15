Thanks to Colt Rumlee for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Birmingham, England:
* RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained her red brand title over Lacey Evans
* Robert Roode defeated Chad Gable in the match of the night
* Th Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers
* Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias
* WWE UK Champion WALTER retained over Pete Dunne
* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins retained over The Revival
* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in the main event