Thanks to Colt Rumlee for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Birmingham, England:

* RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained her red brand title over Lacey Evans

* Robert Roode defeated Chad Gable in the match of the night

* Th Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

* Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias

* WWE UK Champion WALTER retained over Pete Dunne

* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins retained over The Revival

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in the main event