Thanks to Branch Paul for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Sheffield, England:

* RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained her red brand title over Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka in a Triple Threat

* Robert Roode defeated Chad Gable

* The Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

* Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retained over Elias in the 2nd best match of the night

* WWE UK Champion WALTER retained over Pete Dunne in the match of the night

* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins retained over The Revival in another strong match/performances from both teams

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in the main event. Good to see the babyfaces stick around after the match and celebrate with the crowd