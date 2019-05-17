Thanks to Max of wrestling-infos.de for sending us these results for tonight's SmackDown live event at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany:

* Matt Hardy & Apollo Crews defeated Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura. After the match, Lars Sullivan came out and attacked both Hardy & Crews.

* Xavier Woods defeated Cesaro in about two minutes with a rollup.

* WWE Womens Tag Team Champions The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) (c) defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) and Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville).

* AJ Styles pinned Randy Orton after the phenomenal forearm.

* Rowan defeated Ali.

The Miz came out for a new episode of MizTV with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe as his guest. Andrade came out, which led to the next match.

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe (c) defeated Andrade (w/ Zelina Vega) and The Mi in a triple threat match

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods) (c) def. Kevin Owens via DQ after Cesaro attacked Kofi. This led to...

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Kevin Owens & Cesaro in a No Disqualification match.