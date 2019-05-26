- With the WWE 24/7 Title now in play, the above video took a look back at the history of the Hardcore Title's 24/7 rule.

- Later today, Charlotte is driving the pace car for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina. While standing next to the pace car, she wrote on Twitter, "I had to make sure it was an automatic."

It's a homecoming for the Queen of the WWE...tonight at 6, we chat with the 9-time WWE champion Charlotte Flair as she'll bring the Coca-Cola 600 to Green as the driver of the pace car. #wral pic.twitter.com/4P9KLzg497 — Jared Fialko (@JFiWRAL) May 26, 2019

I had to make sure it was an automatic...... ?? #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/SlnUCMyZfC — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 26, 2019

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Aliyah, Ricochet (with Kacy Katanzaro), and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.