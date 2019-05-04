The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mojo Rawley and Heath Slater make their entrances as Byron Saxton, David Otunga and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Mojo Rawley vs. Heath Slater

Rawley backs Slater into the corner. Rawley drives his shoulder into Slater several times. Rawley kicks Slater several times. Rawley head-butts Slater. Rawley splashes Slater in the corner. Slater strikes Rawley several times. Slater hits the ropes, as does Slater. Rawley hits a modified shoulder block on Slater. Slater rolls out of the ring. Rawley comes after Slater and hits a shoulder block at ringside. Rawley rolls Slater back into the ring. Rawley connects with a running forearm strike on Slater in the corner. Rawley hits an Alabama Slam on Slater. Rawley pins Slater for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

Highlights are shown of the recent feud between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the brawl between Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Cesaro makes his entrance. Cedric Alexander is in the ring after a commercial break.

Cesaro vs. Cedrick Alexander

They lock up. Cesaro locks in a headlock. Alexander sends Cesaro to the ropes. Cesaro hits a shoulder block on Alexander. Cesaro eventually goes for a Back Suplex, Alexander flips out of it. Alexander chops Cesaro several times. Cesaro pushes Alexander to the ropes. Cesaro goes for a kick, Alexander catches his foot. Alexander connects with a back elbow to Cesaro. Alexander hits a snapmare on Cesaro. Alexander dropkicks the back of Cesaro's neck.

Cesaro hits an uppercut on Alexander. Cesaro pins Alexander for a two count. Cesaro runs towards Alexander in the corner, Alexander gets his boot up. Alexander hits a dropkick from off the second rope on Cesaro. Cesaro rolls out of the ring. Alexander hits a Senton over the top rope on Cesaro. Alexander rolls Cesaro back into the ring. Alexander teases a springboard, Cesaro goes for an uppercut. Alexander slides into the ring under Cesaro and rolls him up for the three count.

Winner: Cedrick Alexander

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment from this past week is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Roman Reigns defeating The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas).

Tamina & Alicia Fox make their entrance for the third match of the show. It should be noted that WWE usually only tapes two matches for Main Event each week. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics Billie Kay & Peyton Royce make their entrance with microphones in hand. Royce says Lexington, Kentucky where are we? Kay questions if Royce can tell by the smell. Royce talks about the Kentucky Dirby and Kay talks about the ladies wearing their big giant hats. Royce & Kay knock the Wildcats before hitting their catchphrase.

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) vs. Tamina & Alicia Fox

Tamina stares down Kay. Kay tags Royce in. Royce tags in Kay back in. Kay tags Royce back in. Tamina and Royce lock up. Tamina pushes Royce to the mat. Kay tags in. Kay locks in a waist-lock. Tamina elbows Kay in the face. Fox tags in. Fox dropkicks Kay. Later in the match, Kay strikes Fox in the face. Fox connects with an elbow to Kay. Tamina is tagged in. Tamina strikes Kay.

Tamina attacks Royce to take her off the apron. Tamina splashes Kay in the corner before head-butting her. Royce comes into the ring to belt Kay avoid a Samoan Drop from Tamina. Royce attacks Fox to take her off the apron. Tamina sends Royce out of the ring. Kay rolls Tamina up for a two count. Tamina kicks Kay. Royce is tags in. Kay kicks Tamina. Kay holds Tamina for Royce to connect with a knee strike. Royce pins Tamina for the win.

Winner: The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the contract signing between AJ Styles and Universal Champion Seth Rollins.