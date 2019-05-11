

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. EC3 and Cedric Alexander make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Renee Young check in on commentary.

EC3 vs. Cedric Alexander

They lock up. EC3 pushes Alexander to the mat. They lock up again. EC3 locks in a a wrist-lock, Alexander gets out of it and pushes him to the mat. Alexander hits a head-scissors takedown on EC3. Alexander dropkicks EC3. Alexander pins EC3 for a one count. EC3 eventually clotheslines Alexander. EC3 hits a Modified STO on Alexander. EC3 pins Alexander for a two count. EC3 goes for a Suplex, Alexander reverses it into a roll up for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline attempt by EC3. Alexander hits a Back Handspring into an Ensiguri. Alexander hits his Lumbar Check finisher on EC3. Alexander pins EC3 for the win.

Winner: Cedic Alexander

A recap of the opening segment from RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan interrupting Vince McMahon prior to the introduction of the new Wild Card Rule.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre by Disqualification.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan to retain the title.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment is shown.

Nikki Cross makes her entrance. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) makes her entrance.

Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

They lock up. Cross backs Royce to the ropes. Royce pushes Cross. Cross dropkicks Royce. Cross hits an arm-drag on Royce. Cross eventually dropkicks Royce again before ascending the turnbuckles. Cross goes for a cross-body, Royce moves out of the way. Royce pins Cross for a two count. Cross dodges a knee strike attempt and rolls Royce up for a two count. Royce rolls Cross up for a two count. Royce connects with a forearm to Cross before hitting a spin-kick as well. Royce hits a Fisherman Suplex on Cross. Royce pins Cross for the win.

Winner: Peyton Royce

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeating Sami Zayn and AJ Styles to retain the title.



