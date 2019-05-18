The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. EC3 and Titus O'Neil make their entrances as Vic Joseph Renee Young check in on commentary.

EC3 vs. Titus O'Neil

They lock up. Titus pushes EC3 to the mat. EC3 strikes the back of O'Neil. EC3 stomps on O'Neil in the corner. EC3 eventually hits a neck-breaker on O'Neil. EC3 drops an elbow on O'Neil. EC3 goes for a Suplex, O'Neil reverses it into a Suplex of his own. O'Neil strikes and chops EC3. O'Neil hits a pair of shoulder blocks on EC3. EC3 kicks O'Neil. O'Neil connects with a boot to EC3. O'Neil splashes EC3 in the corner. O'Neil hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on EC3. O'Neil pins EC3 for the win.

Winner: Titus O'Neil

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between AJ Styles and Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the double contract signing with Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair and RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment from this past week.

Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado with Gran Metalik) and The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) make their entrances.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado)

Wilder and Kalisto lock up. Wilder hits an arm-drag on Kalisto. They lock up again. Wilder pushes Kalisto to the ropes. Kalisto kicks Wilder in the face. Kalisto pins Wilder for a two count. Dorado eventually hits a Back-Handspring into a Doublr Stunner on Wilder and Dawson. Wilder rolls out of the ring. Dorado launches Kalisto into a dropkick on Dawson. Dawson rolls out of the ring. Kalisto goes for a Suicide Dive, Wilder sends him into the ringside barrier. Dorado hits a splash to the outside on Wilder and Dawson from off the top rope. Dorado rolls Wilder into the ring.

Dorado ascends the turnbuckles. Dawson pulls Wilder out of the drop zone, Dorado sees it. Dawson drops down from the apron as Dorado attempts to attack him. Dorado hits an atomic drop on Wilder as Dawson tags in. Dorado strikes Dawson before striking Wilder as well. Dawson catches Dorado's foot as attempts a kick. Dawson and Wilder hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Dorado. Dawson pins Dorado for the win.

Winner: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Sami Zayn defeating Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.