The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Natalya and Tamina make their entrances as Byron Saxton, Sam Roberts and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Natalya vs. Tamina

They lock up. Natalya locks in a waist-lock, Tamina gets out of it. Natalya hits a headlock takeover on Tamina. Natalya locks in a headlock, Tamina pushes her to the ropes. Tamina hits a shoulder block on Natalya. Tamina eventually stomps on Natalya in the corner. Tamina drives her hip into Natalya. Tamina pins Natalya for a two count. Tamina locks in a headlock on Natalya. Natalya elbows Tamina.

Tamina slams Natalya to the mat. Natalya rolls Tamina up for a two count. Tamina strikes Natalaya before pinning her for two count. Tamina goes for a scoop slam, Natalya gets out of it. Natalya foes for scoop slam, Tamina reverses it into a cross-body. Tamina pins Natalya for another two count. Tamina connects with a Side Kick to Natalya. Tamina pins Natalya for another two count. Natalya rolls Tamina up for a two count. Natalya locks in the sharpshooter on Tamina. Tamina taps out.

Winner: Natalya

Highlights are shown of Brock Lesnar winning the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Brock Lesnar teasing a cash-in.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring The New Day (Xavier Woods, Big E & WWE Champion Kofi Kingston) celebrating Big E's return.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Dolph Ziggler attacking WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the introduction of the new WWE 24/7 title.

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Randy Orton and Triple H.

Cedric Alexander and EC3 make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. EC3

They lock up. EC3 locks in a waist-lock, Alexander reverses it into a headlock. EC3 gets out of it. EC3 locks in a headlock, Alexander backs him to the corner. Alexander hits a head-scissors on EC3. Alexander eventually strikes EC3. Alexander hits a Back Elbow on EC3.

Alexander hits a Springboard Clothesline from off the top rope. Alexander pins EC3 for a two count. EC3 hits a Modified knee strike on Alexander. EC3 hits an STO on Alexander. EC3 pins Alexander for a two count. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on EC3. Alexander pins EC3 for a two count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap of SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Roman Reigns hitting a Superman Punch on Shane McMahon.