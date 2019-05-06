Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to a big pop.

Vince welcomes us and says this will be a RAW for the ages, one no body will forget. Why? Because we're starting out with him, Vincent Kennedy McM... the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns to a big pop.

Vince says he doesn't know why Reigns is out here but if he's thinking about hitting him with another Superman Punch, the Cincinnati Police are waiting nearby. Second, Reigns has been assigned to SmackDown... why the hell is he out here on RAW? Reigns says Vince better watch his tone. Reigns says he is on SmackDown but he's been on RAW for a long time and said he would always leave the brand better than he found it. Reigns says while he was away for a few months, he watched Vince and his spoiled kids tell the fans that they were the authority now, not the McMahon family. Reigns says that was a lie because his spoiled children have still been running the show. Reigns says he's done listening, he no longer takes orders from Vince, he listens to the WWE Universe now. Fans pop.

Vince says Reigns just thinks he can show up where he wants and the fans will like it. Reigns points to the pop from the crowd and says he might start showing up every Monday night. Vince says that won't be happening because it could lead to the flood gates opening and Vince losing all control. The music interrupts and out comes Daniel Bryan, also from SmackDown. Bryan marches to the ring in his first appearance since losing the WWE Title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. Vince says this is like a bad dream. He asks Bryan what he's doing. Bryan says WrestleMania was a travesty and he was robbed by Kofi. Fans boo. Bryan says he spent the last month in solitude. Fans chant for Kofi. In solitude and mediation, searching for answers, that only thought leaders like Vince or Bryan could understand. Bryan thought he and Vince could have an intellectual conversation between them once he heard Roman was coming to RAW. The New Day's music interrupts Vince and out comes WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to a pop. Kofi is by himself tonight.

Kofi plays to the crowd for a pop and says he has a problem with Bryan. Kofi says Bryan could have filed his complaint man-to-man, not with the McMahons. Bryan says Kofi is an undeserving champion and should have never got the title shot at WrestleMania. Bryan says the win was a fluke and says his 11 year journey was so hard because a pancake-throwing novelty like him should have never made it there in the first place. Kofi says here he is with the WWE Title around his waist and there's nothing Bryan can do about it. Vince says he just had an epiphany. He says what if we had a Wild Card rule. What if he allowed 3 members of RAW to go to SmackDown on occasion, and 3 members of SmackDown going to RAW. Vince says he's a genius for thinking of this Wild Card rule. Kofi goes on and brings up a recent tweet from Reigns. Kofi asks why Reigns should get to have all the fun in coming to RAW. Bryan didn't come for fun and doesn't care about it, he wants his WWE Title shot. Bryan and Kofi argue some more. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre.

Drew says if Vince won't get this under control and if no one in the back has a set big enough to stop this, then it's up to Drew McIntyre. Drew says this is not SmackDown Presents RAW. Drew calls out Reigns on the mic as he walks towards the ring. Drew says Reigns thinks he can just do whatever he wants in WWE. Drew says Reigns is an egomaniac and he's going to get a Claymore Kick back down to Earth. Reigns says it didn't work for Drew at WrestleMania, so maybe it will tonight. Vince proposes a WrestleMania 35 rematch and the crowd pops. Vince proposes a second WrestleMania rematch, and this one is for the WWE Title. Vince says he's brilliant and this is a night we will never forget. Vince says he's brilliant again. The music interrupts and out comes AJ Styles to a pop. AJ heads to the ring as everyone looks around. We take our first commercial break.

Back from the break and Vince asks AJ what's up. AJ asks Vince what he's doing out here. Vince brings up the Wild Card rule when AJ asks about everyone being out here from SmackDown. AJ says this is simple to him. He spent years on SmackDown making it the house that he built and then once sinks his teeth into RAW and gets a WWE Universal Title shot, Vince decides to bring over Seth Rollins' best friend, Reigns. AJ asks if that's how this Wild Card thing is going to work. AJ says maybe he will bring some friends to SmackDown tomorrow. Vince says that's not how it works, 3 Superstars may be invited to one show from the other each week but it's not settled. The music interrupts Vince and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins is upset about AJ sucker-punching him last week. Vince tells him to calm down. Rollins goes on and informs AJ that this is his show, Monday Night Rollins. Vince says actually this is his show. AJ says he knows exactly where he is and he knows exactly what he did to Rollins last week. AJ says he tried to be a good sport and shake Rollins' hand but Rollins threw the title in his face and kept running his mouth. AJ goes on and says he didn't just put Rollins through a table last week, he put him through it with a Phenomenal Forearm and nothing will change at Money In the Bank except for AJ standing over Rollins as the new champion. They want to fight tonight but Vince says he didn't mean one-on-one. Vince has a tag team in the back for Rollins and AJ to team up against. They protest but Vince says they will team tonight. Vince goes on about how big tonight's show is going to be, playing to the crowd again. Vince is headed to the back to get his tag team. His music hits as Rollins and AJ argue in the ring. Back to commercial.