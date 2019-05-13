Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the O2 Arena in London, England.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up live on tape from the O2 Arena in London, England as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- The Miz is already out in the ring for another edition of MizTV. We see recent happenings that have led to the Steel Cage match between Miz and Shane McMahon at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. The music stops and fans pop for Miz. Miz welcomes us to the international edition of MizTV. He then plugs the MITB pay-per-view and the two briefcase matches. Miz brings up Shane and fans boo.

Shane briefly mentions the Steel Cage match on Sunday before he starts praising tonight's guest, Roman Reigns. Cole says Reigns is appearing on RAW tonight thanks to Vince McMahon's new Wild Card Rule. Reigns brings up Elias and some fans chant for him. Reigns says Elias hasn't accomplished anything since he's been in WWE. Reigns goes on and says he's bringing the big fight to Elias on Sunday. Miz proposes he and Reigns get together for a buddy cop movie. Reigns asks what Miz is doing because they had a good thing going until Miz brought that up. Reigns said that sounds like the old Miz and he wanted to punch that Miz in the face. Reigns says he came to hang out with the new Miz, the one who stood up to the McMahon Family last week. Reigns shows us a replay of Miz saving him from Shane, Elias and McIntyre. We also see Miz beating on Shane with a steel chair in the back.

Miz gets fired up and cuts a promo on how Shane will have nowhere to run on Sunday and his family can't save him. The music hits and out comes Shane to the stage as fans boo. Shane says it's flattering that they're out here talking about him, but they need to remember that he is their boss. Shane informs them that MizTV is now over. Elias and Bobby Lashley suddenly attack from behind, laying Reigns and Miz out as fans boo. Shane, Elias and Lashley stand together on the ramp as Reigns and Miz try to recover. Shane makes a tag team match and calls for a referee. We go to commercial.

Roman Reigns and The Miz vs. Elias and Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and the match is underway as The Miz and Elias start off. Elias gets control early on but Miz turns it around after a few minutes. Miz hits the backbreaker - neckbreaker combination but he can't put Elias away. Elias turns it around but Roman Reigns ends up tagging in for a pop.

Elias stalls for a breather as Reigns stares him down. Fans taunt Elias and do dueling chants. Elias comes back in and tags Bobby Lashley in as Shane McMahon looks on. Lashley takes it to the corner and Reigns blocks a cheap shot. Reigns comes back with a big shoulder tackle for a 2 count. Reigns counters and rams Lashley into the corner for shoulder thrusts. Lashley ends up connecting with an elbow to the jaw but Reigns catches him with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count.

Reigns unloads on Lashley in the corner with big right hands as fans count along. Miz tags himself in and follows up with a corner clothesline to Lashley. Elias comes in but gets dropped next to Lashley in the ring. Miz talks it over with Reigns. Miz delivers Yes Kicks to Elias and Lashley, taking turns. Elias goes down but Lashley catches a kick. Miz counters the counter. Elias ends up providing an assist as Lashley drops Miz on his face for a 2 count. Lashley questions the referee as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shane gets in a cheap shot on The Miz, allowing Elias to cover for a close 2 count. Elias whips Miz hard into the corner. Some fans chant for Reigns. Elias keeps control and walks the top rope, longer than usual, to boos for a Meteora on Miz. Elias covers for a close 2 count but Miz kicks out. Lashley comes back in and drives a shoulder to keep control of Miz. Lashley lifts Miz for a big vertical suplex for a 2 count.

Lashley works Miz over and keeps him down. Elias tags back in for a quick double team as fans try to rally. Elias works Miz into the corner but Miz fights out. Elias stops a tag to Reigns and rocks Miz with a right hand. Elias goes for a cheap shot to Reigns but Reigns rocks him with a right. Miz with a DDT to Elias. Miz crawls for the tag as fans pop. Lashley tags in and stops the tag. Lashley runs shoulder-first into the ring post as Miz moves. Fans rally again now. Shane pulls Reigns off the apron for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Roman Reigns and The Miz

- After the bell, Shane sends Reigns into the steel ring steps as Miz looks on, still crawling to the corner. Shane, Elias and Lashley triple team Miz and Reigns now. They take Miz back to the floor and triple team him until Reigns comes flying and takes all three heels down at once for a big pop. Shane tackles Reigns and works him over. Shane brings Reigns back into the ring but Reigns tackles him. Elias and Lashley make the save again. Reigns gets triple teamed now. Miz brings in a steel chair to make the save. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Elias and then Lashley. Miz raises the chair and poses with Reigns as Reigns' music hits. Shane, Elias and Lashley look on from the stage.

- Still to come, Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre. Also, the women's double Contract Signing for MITB.

- We see WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins backstage talking to a staffer. We go to commercial.

- The announcers lead us to a lengthy video package for AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins at Money In the Bank. We will hear from them later with interviews.

- The announcers show us what happened with Braun Strowman dumping Sami Zayn in the trash last week. Charly Caruso stops Braun now and asks if he regrets what happened because critics say he could have seriously hurt Sami. Braun only regrets the trash compactor not turning Sami into a cube. Braun goes on and reminds us he won Money In the Bank last year. He says nothing can stop him from becoming Monster In the Bank for the second year in a row. A staffer walks up and informs Braun that Shane McMahon wants to see him in his office. We go back to commercial.